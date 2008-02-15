Travelling Apple Users Cheer "The Continental" With a Glass of Champagna

World travellers will undoubtedly be thrilled with "The Continental Companion" and its ability to help Apple users utilise different power outlets without having to carry around a bulky power brick. The set includes four AC plugs (with a 12" whip) and it requires the portable power adapter that ships with the MacBook Air, MacBook, MacBook Pro, iBook and PowerBook G4. You can also use it with the iPod and iPhone USB adapter as well as the iPod FireWire Power Adapter. The Continental is available for US$34.95. [incipio via Crunchgear]