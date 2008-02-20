How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

ToyQuest Touch Table Turns Your Little Treasure into a Baby Bill Gates

Given how delicious we all think Microsoft's touchscreen table, the Surface, is (apart from the US$10,000 price tag) here's a more basic version from ToyQuest. The Touch Table EES (that stands for electronic education system) boasts a 21-inch touchscreen from which you can play games and DVDs (hmm, very educational). It does redeem itself somewhat, though. Find out how after the gallery.

table2.jpgtable3.jpgtable4.jpg

There's also a Google Earth-style globe for you to bone up on geography—and work out where Bill and Melinda's malaria millions are being sent. There are built-in speakers and AV/USB/SD inputs, but no internet connection (so no tabletop pr0n surfing while Nannie occupies herself with the ironing). Cost is US$499. [TechEBlog via TechAmok]

Trending Stories Right Now

bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.
quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles