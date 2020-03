This Touchpad app for the iPhone/iPod Touch is similar to a regular VNC app, but instead of mapping screen taps like a touchscreen, it maps screen taps like the touchpad on your laptop. You'll get what we mean if you watch the video. Connect your iPhone to your computer via Wi-Fi and start gesturing around the screen—it'll be just like you were fiddling with a touchpad. People who hook up their Mac or PC to their TVs to act as a HTPC should definitely pick this up. [Touchpad iPhone]