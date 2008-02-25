Toshiba Satellite A300/P300 To Include Penryn Chips, Windex-able Surfaces

Toshiba's releasing two new laptops incorporating Intel's Penryn mobile processors and, judging from the pictures, they're both going to be big and very, very glossy.

The smaller of the duo, the Satellite A300, features a 15.4-inch display, Harman Kardon speakers, a built-in fingerprint reader, and a 1.3-megapixel integrated webcam. €999 ($1,500) will get you 2GB RAM, a 160GB hard drive and either the Core 2 Duo T5550 or the Core 2 Duo T8100 Penryn. If you opt for a Satellite A300 with the AMD Turion TL-60 and a 250 GB hard drive instead, the price drops to €799 ($1,200).

Details on the larger Satellite P300 notebook were comparatively sparse, but it will have a 17-inch screen and most likely boast many of the same specs. Pricing information was not yet available.

Considering the sizes of these two new entrants, it's probably safe to say they're going to be used as portable entertainment centers so... What do you think the chances are that Toshiba'll take a shuddering breath, steel itself and, wincing through the pain of its all too recent defeat, add a Blu-Ray drive? [notebookitalia via engadget]



- Elaine Chow