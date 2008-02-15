How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Toshiba Finally Taking HD DVD Off Life Support

HD DVD's pulse has been steadily getting weaker since the Warner blow, and now Hollywood Reporter is saying that Toshiba is getting ready to put it down following the Netflix and Best Buy shutouts. The official Toshiba word is that they're going to keep breathing, though they're going to "study the market impact and the value proposition for consumers."

Honestly, our BS detector is doing that spinny compass thing. Toshiba has been remarkably defiant in pushing HD DVD forward, but the cold reality is that their situation is never going to get better than it already is, despite the $2.7 million Super Bowl ad, massive price cuts and valiantly fighting a brutal, expensive war of attrition against a massively stacked deck. So if they aren't thinking about quitting, maybe it's time they do, as much as it pains us to say it. [Hollywood Reporter]

Trending Stories Right Now

bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.
quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles