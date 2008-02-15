Toshiba Finally Taking HD DVD Off Life Support

HD DVD's pulse has been steadily getting weaker since the Warner blow, and now Hollywood Reporter is saying that Toshiba is getting ready to put it down following the Netflix and Best Buy shutouts. The official Toshiba word is that they're going to keep breathing, though they're going to "study the market impact and the value proposition for consumers."

Honestly, our BS detector is doing that spinny compass thing. Toshiba has been remarkably defiant in pushing HD DVD forward, but the cold reality is that their situation is never going to get better than it already is, despite the $2.7 million Super Bowl ad, massive price cuts and valiantly fighting a brutal, expensive war of attrition against a massively stacked deck. So if they aren't thinking about quitting, maybe it's time they do, as much as it pains us to say it. [Hollywood Reporter]