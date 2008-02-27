Toshiba 815T PB: Transformers-Like Mobile Phone of Geeky dreams

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Toshiba's new Softbank 815T PB is the robot/mobile phone hybrid I would've dreamed of if mobiles had been around when I was a kid. It's made for an upcoming Japanese TV drama called Ketai Sousakan 7 and it really does transform, Transformers-like, into a robot toy complete with tiny bunched fists. Even the display-face is part of the robot effect, and the phone comes with games with the same theme. It's in silver and black, has a QVGA screen, 3.2 megapixel camera and is a 3G phone, so it might venture outside Japanese shores. We don't know much else other than an April release date, but we'll keep you posted. [Gizmodo Japan]

