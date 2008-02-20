Torture Yourself By Building a Water Gun Alarm Clock

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Have trouble waking up in the morning? You could use a really loud alarm, or an alarm that forces you to engage what little hand-eye coordination you have in the morning—but for real torture, you will have to step up to the squirt gun alarm clock. The only problem is that you have to build it yourself.

For that you are going to need some soldering skills, a motorised water gun, a voltage relay switch, a bread board circuit and some basic tools. If this doesn't wake you up, you are going to be condemned to a lifetime of lateness my friend. That is until someone develops an alarm clock that slaps you in the face and/or groin each day promptly at 6:30am. [Hack n Mod]

