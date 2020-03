This Toaster Phone concept by Brazilian designer Renata Quintela is simple, cute, and it will probably make you look like a surrealist moron while using it, which is always a plus. We like the toaster charger and the fact that it comes with two sets, which we want to believe will communicate with each other, allowing Jason and Benny to play Loafman and his sidekick Buttermelter. [Coroflot via Techdigest]