TiVo Killing Off Series3 v1 to Focus on TiVo HD?

Rumour has it that TiVo will be accelerating the end of life process on the Series3 recorder to focus all of their energy on the newly released TiVo HD. Makes sense, whether true or not because the HD is nearly as powerful as the Series3 V1, just missing a few ports, that OLED screen and THX certification. At less than half the price, although with less storage. UPDATE: TiVo has chimed in with an explanation.

Yes, we are nearing the end of production on this particular model of the Series3 hardware. However, we are not 'End Of Lifing' the product (EOL). Development continues on new features and capabilities for all Series3 platforms, including this specific model. There is no impact to current or future customers of this model, they can continue to expect and enjoy the TiVo Service on their DVR. Availability of the 250G model will vary from retailer to retailer throughout the year, and as a result we are currently recommending the TiVo HD model as an alternative solution for their customers.

[TivoLovers via TV Squad]