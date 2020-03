The Onion has finally gotten around to reporting on Virgin Galactic unveiling its new spaceship, and I'm pretty sure they got most of the facts wrong. Personally, I think The Onion could use a little bit more serious reporting. Will passengers really get "awesome robot sex" in space? I somehow doubt it, but if so why don't you quote your sources, Onion? Hello, fact checking! Let's try to take things more seriously Onion, shall we? Your reputation is at stake. [The Onion]