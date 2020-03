It's not quite the biggest lens ever, but this 1000mm focal length lens was the biggest piece of glass we could find at PMA, and the fattest mofo that Sigma pumps out. This bazooka-sized kit carries an appropriately explosive price —US$22,000—and can swallow a man's head whole. Believe me, Eric's head is not tiny. He didn't shove his head all the way in, because he was afraid he wouldn't get it back. You could see genuine fear on his face. Fear. [Sigma]