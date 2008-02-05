How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Mind Chair Transmits Moving Images to the Brain Via the Skin's Nerves

I got rather excited when I saw this, thinking that J and I could take it in turns to be Death Row prisoners on a Sunday evening, but apparently it's not an electric chair. It is, my little bunnies, the Mind Chair, which uses sensory substitution techniques to allow the sitter to perceive moving images in their brain via nerves in the skin. Wowzers—more info below the gallery.

Take one polypropylene chair from either the canteen or the stationery cupboard. Place electronic unit that shows video imagery as dynamic pixelated physical information and transmits it to the sitter via the skin on his or her back. Plug in. Turn on. Like I said, Wowzers.

Developed back in the Sixties by a guy called Paul Bach-Y-Rita, sensory substitution allows one sensory modality to be developed used by another. The most common method is using the sensation of touch to allow the brain to see images and is used in brain function studies, cognition and rehabilitation.

The Mind Chair is a collaboration between artists Paul Marigold and Beta Tank and will be on show at the MoMA in New York as part of the Design and the Electric Mind exhibition, from February 24 to May 22. Something tells me there'll be a queue to sit on that particular chair. [Dezeen]

