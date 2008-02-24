How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The iPhone Under a Microscope

The iPhone is a beautiful machine with amazingly clean lines and smooth surfaces. But how does an iPhone that's suffered the normal daily wear and tear hold up...under a US$30,000 optical microscope? Not so bad, actually. And its frosted metal back casing looks just wicked.

iPhone screeniPhone bezeliPhone SpeakeriPhone Back

These shots are pretty and all, but for the true iPhone enthusiasts, a US$250,000 scanning electron microscope reveals even more:

Front BezelGlass ScreenRear HousingiPhone Screen

Specifically the results of X-ray diffraction spectroscopy can tell us the elements that comprise each piece of the iPhone.

1. The screen is not made of rumoured sapphire crystal, but glass.
2. The bezel is made of chrome plated steel.
3. The rear is made of anodised aluminium.

We're not sure if the ends (confirmation of pretty basic composition info) justify the means (using badass, crazy expensive microscopes)...but if there's ever been a method in which the means justify the means, this is it. [iPhone Custom and gen[m] ay]

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles