The Evolution of Nintendo's Superheroes

Here's a really great image looking back at the royal roots of the three Nintendo big boys; Mario, Link and Donkey Kong. There isn't any monochrome character love from the old days proper, but it is quite an extensive time line nonetheless, which culminates in the modern day incarnations of our beloved superheroes. Things we have learnt from the image include the fact that Donkey Kong once had breasts bigger than Pamela, Link has been know to walk about without his hat and Mario hasn't always had enough pixels for a well defined mustache. It is all rather shocking stuff; brace yourself and jump in for the money shot. [Fubiz via Notcot]