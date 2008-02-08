The Bat Phone

Unlike the previous half-assed Bat Phone, this Bat Phone is the real deal—meaning you get a retro '60's handset, base, and flashing light when someone calls. You've got a few ringing options here. You can either have a standard ringer, no ringer (just flashing light, like Batman), or a buzzer. You're going to want the flasher for sure, but we're bummed that there's no way to program the phone to only flash when you get a really important call from the Commissioner. Or a lady dressed in cat-shaped vinyl. [Red Hot Phones via PRnewswire]