Tech Company Logos Over the Years

Neatorama has a great feature on the evolution of tech company logos, from the really stylised and arty logos of the early 1900s (for companies that have been around that long), to the colourful and shiny Web 2.0 logos of today. A pretty crazy example is Japan's Canon, which was originally named Kwanon, after the Buddhist Bodhisattva of Mercy. A much less interesting evolution belongs to Google, whose logo looks as elementary school short bus now as it did when the company first launched. Head on over to see how Microsoft, Apple, LG and more evolved to what it is today. [Neatorama]