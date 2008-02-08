Tech Company Logos Over the Years

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Neatorama has a great feature on the evolution of tech company logos, from the really stylised and arty logos of the early 1900s (for companies that have been around that long), to the colourful and shiny Web 2.0 logos of today. A pretty crazy example is Japan's Canon, which was originally named Kwanon, after the Buddhist Bodhisattva of Mercy. A much less interesting evolution belongs to Google, whose logo looks as elementary school short bus now as it did when the company first launched. Head on over to see how Microsoft, Apple, LG and more evolved to what it is today. [Neatorama]

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.
A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

