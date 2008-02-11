Surveillance Vest Transmits Video Evidence Via 3G

With advanced wireless technology, wearing a wire no longer means having a voice recorder or short-range radio transmitter strapped to your chest. This 3G-equipped surveillance vest can transmit a live feed anywhere in the world. There is also a panic button and GPS, which is handy when the Bad Guys notice a massive battery pack stuck to your back. The vest even has a built-in compact flash recorder for evidence if you lose cellular reception or backup doesn't arrive in time. [PhoneMag via Gizmo Watch]