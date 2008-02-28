Surveillance Lamp Brings Big Brother Style To Your Space

Swedish designers Per Emanuelsson and Bastian Bischoff believe that their Surveillance Lamp is "Orwellian" in the sense that it is an "ambiguous reflection of their thoughts about the political future." That's deep and everything but the bottom line is that a lamp modelled after surveillance cameras looks pretty damn cool. The only question is whether or not it is cool enough to drop over 5,000 EUR ($8,000) on—because that is where the bidding is on Ebay right now with about 6 days left. [Ebay via Surveillance Light via Dezeen]