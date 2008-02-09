Stuart Ashen Reviews Vii, the Nintendo Wii Knockoff

Stuart Ashen of Stuart Ashen reviews lousy gadget fame just reviewed the KenSingTon Vii, which has nothing to do with Kensington and nothing to do with the Wii. Intrigued? So are we. Watch as he shows off the Super Nintendo-esque 2D graphics as well as the surprisingly Wii-like 3D graphics. The developer actually did slightly more than a half-assed job on this—it's at least a three-fourths assed job. And if you're still interested in the Vii after watching, Ashen's got a separate review of additional games that come with the console after the jump.