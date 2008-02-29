By now you know waaaaay too much about Toshiba's format-war surrender, the death of HD DVD at the hands of the larger Blu-ray armada. You may even be eying the Blu-ray players mounted proudly in point-of-sale displays at Best Buy or Wal-Mart. Pricing hasn't come down to HD DVD player levels—and with those sinking even further, it's unlikely they ever will—but the need to get in on the action might provoke you to spend some extra cash. All we're saying is DON'T! Not yet. If you don't know why, let us explain.
Stop! Why It Still Isn't Safe to Buy Blu-ray
