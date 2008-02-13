S(tool) Turns Garden Fork into Garden Chair

It's been a long summer day tending the garden and you need to sit down, but there is no chair in sight. If only you were using the S(tool), then you wouldn't have to worry about finding one. Designed by Langton Stead, the S(tool) is a bent wood handle with two garden forks on either side. All you have to do is shove them into your lawn, and BAM!, instant chair. The perfect gift for the laziest green thumb you know, it's available directly from the designer, though no word on price. [Langton Stead via productdose]