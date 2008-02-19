Steampunk Taxidermy Takes Steampunk to Awkward Places

Stuffed animals are creepy enough as is — there are few better ways to make people uncomfortable in your home than having a dead animal propped up next to the sofa — but this just takes it to the next level. The "Fixed - Fawn" by New Zealand artist Lisa Black crams gears and mechanics into the cadaver of a dead baby deer, making it look like it had surgery performed on it by a mad scientist. And if you think that's unsettling, you should check out the ferret on her website. You'll thank me for sparing you this early in the morning.

