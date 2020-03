LEGO may have the most amazing sets ever, but the fans keep leaving me speechless at every turn, specially the Steam Wars contest which is now closing. We already showed you the Steam Speeder, the Pod Racer and the TIE Fighter and X-Wing, and here you have an extremely detailed Steam Jabba Barge and Slave I. Those are my favourites, but the AT-sTEam, General Greeves Wheel Bike and the ARC-17 Steamfighter are also quite impressive, as you will see in the big galleries after the jump.

[Brothers Brick]