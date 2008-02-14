Star Wars Rejected Promotional Crap Could Have Changed the Universe Forever

Here's another set of stunning, but rejected, Star Wars merchandise. These amazing examples of human genius go from a mini-fridge with a door made from Han Solo frozen in carbonite to a Death Star BBQ, actual Leia's hair headphones and even an AT-AT chair caddy to hold your magazines, snacks and Pepsi—the marketing masterminds proposed all these gadgets—next to your favourite sofa. The best ones are frightening, yet irresistible.

I don't know about you, but I would kill for a real fridge with Han Solo in carbonite on the door. [Action Figure Insider]