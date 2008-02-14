Star Wars Rejected Promotional Crap Could Have Changed the Universe Forever

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Here's another set of stunning, but rejected, Star Wars merchandise. These amazing examples of human genius go from a mini-fridge with a door made from Han Solo frozen in carbonite to a Death Star BBQ, actual Leia's hair headphones and even an AT-AT chair caddy to hold your magazines, snacks and Pepsi—the marketing masterminds proposed all these gadgets—next to your favourite sofa. The best ones are frightening, yet irresistible.

I don't know about you, but I would kill for a real fridge with Han Solo in carbonite on the door. [Action Figure Insider]

