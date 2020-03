This "life-size" Star Trek Communicator is a dream for every budding Kirk out there, sounding like the real thing when you flip it open, and with nine different voice phrases from the TV series built in. So okay, you can't actually contact anyone with it, but who needs that when you can pretend with "Spock here, Captain" or speak to the Enterprise with "Bridge, this is the captain?" Just don't be wearing a red suit. Available in March for $US29.99 [Geek Alerts]