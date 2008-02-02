How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

SSD Prices Dropping, 32GB iPhone Not Too Far Off

solidsolid.jpgWhile getting a laptop with an SSD inside is still ridiculously expensive, it won't be that way for long. That's because the price of flash memory is plummeting, with it dropping 75% in the last 5 months alone. In fact, 1GB chipsets are selling for as low as US$2.23, with 4GB chipsets going for as low as US$12.30.

What's that mean for you and me? Well, it means that a, say, 32GB iPhone isn't too far off, and that the days of platter hard drives in computers are numbered. If the trend of dropping prices continues, within a couple more years they'll be nearing the low prices of HDDs we're seeing now, and we'll all enjoy faster, more reliable, more energy efficient storage in all of our devices. Until then, you're still gonna have to do what you've been doing: wait. [Yahoo via Electronista]

Trending Stories Right Now

bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.
quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles