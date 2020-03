All the talk in Barcelona at this year's MWC was really about one thing: how Steve's iPhone has changed the face of phones as we know it, as all the handset manufacturers rush to make everything touchscreen. Dutch mobile phone company Spyker had its own take on the iPhone, but, intriguingly, their version had a keypad squished up on the bottom of its face. So, what do you think—is it more Dutch oven than Dutch iPhone? [Crave at cnet.co.uk]