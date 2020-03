The Spice Gun by Chinese designer Zhu Fei takes the rotating spice caster to a whole new level. Using an air bag that compresses when the trigger is pressed, the Spice Gun allows for the bottom of the seasoning bottle to be hit by the handspike, blasting seasoning all over your food. Details on on the Spice Gun are scarce. But if celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse were to use this thing, he would have to change his catchphrase from BAM to BANG. [designboom via dvice]