Speed Racer Race-A-Round Sound Helmet Has Us Saying "Vroom Vroom", Crashing Into Walls

Toy cars are fun, but when it comes to acting out our Speed Racer fantasies we want to feel like we're part of the action. Soon we can with the help of the Race-A-Round Sound Helmet. Moving the helmet in any direction triggers a variety of crashing and breaking sounds, and buttons on its side play phrases from the upcoming movie. Top it all off with the Mach 5 logo in the front, and we could see ourselves driving around with this every day. Now all we need is a car. The Race-A-Round costs US$25 and arrives in March. [Mattel]