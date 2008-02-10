Speed Racer Battle Morph Mach 5 Slices, Dices, Still Finishes First

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

At first glance, Speed Racer's car looks like his normal Mach 5. But you make a click here, a snap there and BAM – you get battle morph goodness. Rocket boosters appear, saws pop out of the sidebody and you get an array of guns and grabbers. While Mattel calls it the Mach 5, the car's number logo has a 6. Seems like this is a Mach 6 that Speed might get later in the movie as opposed to his trusty Mach 5 (some of the movie stills also have a Mach 6 car). In any case, the Battle Morph Mach 5/6 can be pre-ordered over at BigBadToyStore for $42. [Toy News International via ToysREvil]

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

