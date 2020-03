I never thought that speakers could give me the same feeling that I get when I see a beautifully designed car, but some of the entries in C4DCafe's speaker rendering challenge have done just that (and some of them are just plain weird). The only problem is that putting one of these designs in my home would make all my other stuff look like crap. Hit the link to check out all of the designs along with the winners. [C4DCafe Challenge and Winners via AudioJunkies]