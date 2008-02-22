SpaceStation Organiser Looks Futuristically Minimal

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We've seen our fair share of organisers over the years—especially since we live next door to those good-naturedly anal folks at Lifehacker—but this SpaceStation seems like it's the most minimal that we've seen yet. The system consists of a long, rubberised pad to lay your electronics on top of and a hollow bottom with USB Hub for you to coil all your USB cables around. The end result is a clean surface on top, but a slightly more organised bottom as well. If you were handy, you could probably build one of these yourself for slightly less than the US$79 price tag, but it won't look nearly as nice. [Bedlounge]

spacestation2.jpg

spacestation3.jpg

