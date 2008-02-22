SpaceStation Organiser Looks Futuristically Minimal

We've seen our fair share of organisers over the years—especially since we live next door to those good-naturedly anal folks at Lifehacker—but this SpaceStation seems like it's the most minimal that we've seen yet. The system consists of a long, rubberised pad to lay your electronics on top of and a hollow bottom with USB Hub for you to coil all your USB cables around. The end result is a clean surface on top, but a slightly more organised bottom as well. If you were handy, you could probably build one of these yourself for slightly less than the US$79 price tag, but it won't look nearly as nice. [Bedlounge]