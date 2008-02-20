Sony's New E-Series Walkman MP3 Players Can Swap Jackets

Sony's latest additions to its E series range of MP3 players come with interchangeable jackets, and have a USB plug for direct connection to your computer. The player itself comes in black or white, and there are twenty different designs of the outer "Style-Up" panels available. In 1GB, 2GB and 4GB versions, the NW-E023F, -025F and -026F play ATRAC, MP3, WMA and AAC and have a 3-line LCD display and FM radio function. Measuring 3.2 x 0.9 x 0.6 inches, they're out in March in Japan for between $100 and $180. Style-Up jackets will be around $15 each. [AV Watch]