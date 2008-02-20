How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony's New E-Series Walkman MP3 Players Can Swap Jackets

Sony's latest additions to its E series range of MP3 players come with interchangeable jackets, and have a USB plug for direct connection to your computer. The player itself comes in black or white, and there are twenty different designs of the outer "Style-Up" panels available. In 1GB, 2GB and 4GB versions, the NW-E023F, -025F and -026F play ATRAC, MP3, WMA and AAC and have a 3-line LCD display and FM radio function. Measuring 3.2 x 0.9 x 0.6 inches, they're out in March in Japan for between $100 and $180. Style-Up jackets will be around $15 each. [AV Watch]

nwe0205nwe0201nwe0204nwe020nwe0202

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles