Sony Japan has updated their low-end Bravias with two M-Series LCD TVs. The 20-inch KDL-20M1 and 16-inch KDL-16M1 share common technology, with 1366 x 768 pixel screens with a 178-degree viewing angle, and an updated Bravia 2 video engine. The fun starts with the coloured frames these TVs have: Sony seems to have picked colours that match as many bunnies as possible from their awesome commercial.
Sony's Japan-Only Bravia M-Series Get Multicoloured, Bunny-Style
