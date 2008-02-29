Sony Vaio Graphic Splash Expressions Collection Makes You, Your Laptop Pretty

Have you been waiting for a Sony Vaio range that will allow custom font selection for keyboard lettering? Well, the new Graphic Splash Expressions Collection is here to answer your prayers. Yes, you can finally choose the font of the keyboard lettering when you order—we're so excited. The lappies are available in various designs, including Leaf and Victorian Lace in either black, blue or pink colours. The entry level configuration includes Intel Core 2 Duo 2.1GHz processor, 2GB RAM, 120GB HDD, Windows Vista OS, wireless and Bluetooth, all for US$1279. Excuse us whilst we fall asleep. [Popgadget]