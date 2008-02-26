Sony STR-DG920 Receiver Handles 110 Watts Per Channel, 1080p and 24Hz

Sony's latest STR-DG920 receiver looks nice (it's got a similar look to my cheap-o Sony receiver in a box and other Sony receivers), but has plenty of functionality as well. There's the 7.1 channel support, 1080p + 60/24Hz, four HDMI ports (woo!), Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby True HD, dts High Resolution Audio, dts HD Master Audio, xvyCC, Deep Color, Sony's Digital Media Port (networking and connectivity with iPods and other stuff), is XM Connect-and-Play ready (5.1) and has 20-30 second auto-setup. It'll be available in June for US$600.