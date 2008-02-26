Sony Slims Down Its Noise Cancelling Set With MDR-NC40

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony figured out two reasons people don't buy flagship noise-cancelling headphones—whether Bose or Sony or others: they're awfully expensive and freakin' huuuuge. The MDR-NC40 coming out in March costs US$100, and is both cheaper and slimmer than the bulky US$400 NC500D. This set runs for 40 hours on a single AAA battery and can be used as passive headphones when the battery runs dry. Most importantly, you can fold them up into their leather case and slip them into your bag without causing a massive luggage hemorrhage. [Sony]

Sony_MDR-NC40.jpg

MDR-NC40_003~02TH_-_Case.jpg

