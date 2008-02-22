Sony RHT-G900 TV Stand With Built-In 5.1 Virtual Surround Sound

This May Sony Japan is expected to release the RHT-G900 TV stand designed especially for its Bravia lineup. The rack features a built-in left, right, and center speaker channels along with a subwoofer in the rack which will deliver 5.1 channel virtual surround sound and 470W of power.

There are also HDMI inputs, digital audio inputs, digital media port, preset equalizers and a digital audio decoder that is compatible with Dolby Digital, DTS, MPEG-2, AAC and PCM. Naturally, there is no word on whether this will ever see the light of day in the US—which is something that we should be used to by now.

AU: I can't help but cry a little for the US. I mean they never get anything...

