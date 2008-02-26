Sony PFR-V1 Personal Field Speakers Like Orbiting Audio Headgear

Sony's PFR-V1 personal field speakers actually are headphones. But instead of cupping or inserting the drivers over or in your ears, they dangle down and in front of your ears. You know, like a set of home theater stereo speakers. Except attached to you via a headgear like the one you wore with your braces. (Worst junior high experience ever, next to scoliosis back brace.)

The two speakers are one inch in diameter and die-cast aluminum in build, and the headband is of a light metal. Sony claims the the higher frequencies hit the outer ear, and the bass drills into your dome. US$500, in April. These headphones have been in Japan for a little while now, and Wired even has a review of a prototype, which didn't go over so well.

What you will look like wearing this V1:

