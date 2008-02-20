Sony NW-A829, NW-A828 Walkmans Come With Bluetooth Connectivity

Sony has just released its first Bluetooth (A2DP) enabled PMPs; the NW-A829 (16GB) and NW-A828 (8GB). With support for MP3, WMA, ATRAC, Sony PCM and AAC/High Efficiency AAC, as well as MPEG-4/H.264, these players come with enough playback potential to make them contenders for a space in your pocket, as well as your heart. More info beneath the gallery.

The 2.4-inch (320 x 240) LCD display may be on the small side for serious video viewing, but the PMPs are sliver thin at 9.3mm wide and weighing in it at only 59g, the screen size is easily excusable. Add to the mix a 36-hour battery life for tunes, or a 10-hour life span for video viewing, and it seems like the new Network Walkmans have quite a bit to shout about. No word on pricing or shipping dates as yet, but we can't wait to give them a go. [Akihabara]