How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony NW-A829, NW-A828 Walkmans Come With Bluetooth Connectivity

Sony has just released its first Bluetooth (A2DP) enabled PMPs; the NW-A829 (16GB) and NW-A828 (8GB). With support for MP3, WMA, ATRAC, Sony PCM and AAC/High Efficiency AAC, as well as MPEG-4/H.264, these players come with enough playback potential to make them contenders for a space in your pocket, as well as your heart. More info beneath the gallery.

SONY_WALKMAN_NW_A829_006.jpgSONY_WALKMAN_NW_A829_005.jpgSONY_WALKMAN_NW_A829_004.jpgSONY_WALKMAN_NW_A829_003.jpgSONY_WALKMAN_NW_A829_002.jpgSONY_WALKMAN_NW_A829_001.jpg

The 2.4-inch (320 x 240) LCD display may be on the small side for serious video viewing, but the PMPs are sliver thin at 9.3mm wide and weighing in it at only 59g, the screen size is easily excusable. Add to the mix a 36-hour battery life for tunes, or a 10-hour life span for video viewing, and it seems like the new Network Walkmans have quite a bit to shout about. No word on pricing or shipping dates as yet, but we can't wait to give them a go. [Akihabara]

Trending Stories Right Now

bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.
quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles