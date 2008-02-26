Sony NHS-130C HD Entertainment Monolith Makes Monkeys, Whole Homes Smart

This is the Sony NHS-130C, a monolithic black rack that offers high-end HD video and audio through an entire house, from home theaters to a master bedroom. In fact, Sony says the NHS-130C offers multi-room "control of movies, audio, lighting, temperature, security systems," and by the look of it, probably Death Star lasers too. Would you like to know the list of AV and domotics gadgets you can get for US$85,000?

• HD video and 7.1-channel audio for the living room.

• HD video distribution and multi-room music for 12 additional zones.

• Sony ES receiver.

• 400-disc DVD/CD changer with management system.

• 160GB music server.

• Blu-ray Disc player.

• AM/FM/XM/SIRIUS radio tuner.

• Control4 technology for synchronised lighting, temperature control and security systems using large onscreen display (additional controls available through integrators.)

• iPod in-wall dock system, with content navigation.

• Middle Atlantic AXS shelf structure with three spaces for HD cable box, PS3 or other devices.

SONY INTRODUCES NEW RACK SYSTEM DELIVERING WHOLE HOUSE HD ENTERTAINMENT AND CONTROL

Next-Generation System Saves Time and Money for the Custom Installation Market

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2007 - Designed for faster and easier installation, Sony today announced a new high-end, fully featured NHS rack system that delivers whole house high-definition entertainment and control over movies, music, lighting, temperature and security systems.

The NHS-130C rack system provides 7.1 channel, high-definition home theater for the living room, plus HD video distribution and multi-room music in 12 additional zones. The system comes fully integrated with Control4 technology, which offers whole home automation by synchronizing lighting, temperature control and security systems through a large onscreen display. Integrators can choose to add any of Control4's vast array of keypads, wireless touch panels, and climate and lighting controls to operate the home's sub-systems.

The NHS rack also features an iPod® in-wall dock with content navigation and control, along with a Middle Atlantic AXS shelf structure for easy access to equipment and cabling.

"The NHS-130C model pairs a top of the line home theater system with whole home automation that can be fully integrated and installed in a fraction of the time normally required for custom installers to build and integrate the system themselves," said Neal Manowitz, director of marketing for Sony Electronics' consumer systems and applications division. "Because the system is already pre-racked and pre-integrated, installation becomes extremely simple, saving integrators significant time and money."

"Incorporating Control4's leading controller and operating system into Sony's pre-integrated home theater system brings practical, easy-to-use home automation solutions to any residence," said Will West, chief executive officer at Control4. "We are extremely pleased to work closely with Sony on this innovative approach to simplify installation and bring to life the digital home for a broader market of homes."

The NHS-130C system incorporates 7.1 channel surround sound using a Sony ES receiver with upscaling of video content to 1080p via HDMI. It includes a 400-disc DVD/CD changer with a management system, a 160GB music server, a Blu-ray Disc™ player, an AM/FM/XM/SIRIUS tuner, and the ability to add three auxiliary devices for connecting additional components like a high-definition cable box or a PlayStation® gaming console.

The system will be available this spring with a fully installed price that will vary based on the components added. Typical installations will range from $40,000 to $85,000. Information about the Sony NHS systems is available online at HYPERLINK "http://www.sony.com/newhome" www.sony.com/newhome. Homebuilders, dealers and installers should call 1-866-924-7669 for details.