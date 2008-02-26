Sony MDR-AS100W Sport Headphones Transform into Earbuds, Too

Sony's MDR-AS100W are their flagship sports/outdoor headphones, water resistant, and fit with a two-foot cord best used with arm-mounted MP3 players. US$100 is a lot of money for a headset you plan to sweat on in your Tae Bo classes. So, Sony's spammed us with cool submodels, too, each with a unique flavour of ear-fitting yoga and price points unexplainably positioned from US$20 to US$100:

See? Just don't ask me which is which.

Active Style Headphones Perfect for Sport and Fitness Enthusiasts Sony is also introducing a line of headphones that are designed to stay put when you're not. Whether on the treadmill, the track, or trekking through the mountains, the new Active Style collection features five headphones with a slim design styled with black silicone rubber with orange-red accents. In addition, all active style headphones have moisture-resistant features. The MDR-AS20J headphones fit around the outer ear with an earbud that sets inside the ear canal. The MDR-AS40EX headphones feature a convertible ear hanger so you can transform them from over-the-ear headphones to a traditional earbud style, offering users versatility and personal preference. The collection also will include more traditional headband style headphones (model MDR-AS100W), behind-the-neck earbud headphones (model MDR-AS50G) and behind-the neck open air headphones (model MDR-AS30G). The headphones will range in price from $20 to $100.