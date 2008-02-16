Sony Magazine Says PSP Phone Could Come As Early As February? Really?

It's not exactly a secret that Sony/Sony Ericsson's making a mobile that has PSP features in it. Hell, even the Sony Ericsson gaming boss says that a PlayStation-branded phone is coming some time. Sony Magazine's putting an updated timeline on the project, saying that there are "suggestions that it could be in the shops as early as February". It's different when you see it print. In a magazine. All glossy. But unless we're slightly more drunk than we usually are, half of February is already gone and we haven't seen squiddidly. [Phone Mag]