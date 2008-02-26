Sony HT-7200HD, HT-SS2300, HT-CT100 and HT-DDWG700 Home-Theaters-in-a-Box Are Built for Blu-ray

If Sony exists for anything, it's synergy, so its latest quickie home theaters are made to match its Blu-ray players—you'll notice only one of this fourfer has an upscaling DVD player—you've gotta bring the vid (Blu-ray) goods (Blu-ray) yourself. The US$400 5.1 HT-SS2300 is the top audio-only, which pumps out 1000W and has three HDMI ports. Its lesser bro, the 3.1 HT-CT100 is a puny 250W soundbar setup that'll go for US$300, and finally the 5.1 surround HT-DDWG rocks 800W and an iPod dock for US$200. The sole do-it-all, the 5.1 surround, 900W HT-7200DH, has a 1080p-upscaling DVD player and three HDMI ports—it'll go for US$500.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2007 - Sony today introduced four component home theater systems designed to complement high-definition televisions and Blu-ray Disc™ players.

Optimized with 1080p-capable HDMI™ inputs, the HT-SS2300 and HT-CT100 models support full HD video and eight channels of uncompressed audio. The HT-7200DH and HT- DDWG700 models round out the line, offering 5.1 channel home theater surround sound.

HD Companion

The HT-SS2300 and HT-CT100 component systems are designed for Blu-ray Disc players and other high-definition components using three 1080p-capable HDMI inputs, in addition to optical and coaxial digital inputs.

The 5.1 channel HT-SS2300 system, with 1,000 watts (RMS) of power, features a slim AV receiver designed to match Sony's line of 2008 Blu-ray Disc players. It will be available this summer for about $400.

At 250 watts (RMS), the 3.1 channel HT-CT100 unit includes a sound bar and separate subwoofer, which delivers realistic surround sound using Sony's S-Force PRO Front Surround Sound technology eliminating the need for rear speakers. The system will be available in March for about $300.

Both systems feature Sony's Digital Media Port, which adds controlling, networking and connectivity features for music playback with various optional accessories sold separately. Additional accessories include a Network Walkman™ player audio cradle, a PC client device and a Bluetooth® adapter.

The units offer a simple set-up feature with Sony's Digital Cinema Auto Calibration (DCAC) that uses an included microphone to measure speaker distance, level and frequency, automatically calibrating the listening environment to accurately optimize the sound field.

Additionally, the new home theater systems offer an updated Portable Audio Enhancer. This improves the clarity and depth of a connected music player by adding information to the audio signal that had been removed during compression.

High-Resolution Audio

The 5.1 channel HT-7200DH and HT- DDWG700 systems deliver high-resolution surround sound with 900 and 800 watts (RMS) of power, respectively.

The HT-7200DH system integrates a single disc DVD/CD player with upscaling to 1080p via HDMI™ when connected to a 1080p-capable HDTV set. There is an HDMI repeater that automatically switches the television to the correct input needed for operation. The integrated AV receiver has three 1080p-capable HDMI inputs for support of high-definition home theater components. An on-screen display simplifies content navigation and device operation. The model will be available in May for about $500.

The HT- DDWG700 unit includes a cradle for iPod® players (TDM-iP10) so you can enjoy music through the home theater via a connection to its Digital Media Port. The surround sound system will be available in March for about $200.

All of the models offer Digital Cinema Auto Calibration, Portable Audio Enhancer and a Digital Media Port interface.

The new systems will be available at sonystyle.com and Sony Style retail stores nationwide, as well as at military base exchanges and authorized dealers throughout the country.