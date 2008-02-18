How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony Ericsson Xperia X1 Runs Windows Mobile 6.1

The chaps over at Terminal.hu have just managed to get hold of some very interesting Xperia X1 images. The new pictures show the device will be running the yet-to-be-announced Windows Mobile 6.1 OS, and that explains why we weren't allowed a thorough hands-on at Mobile World Congress 2008. However, that is not all we have learnt from the new screen shots.

Besides what we knew before, we can now tell the Xperia X1 will have a Qualcomm 7200A CPU running at 528 MHz, 128MB RAM and a nice 'n' juicy, 1500 mAh battery. Sure, we were not overwhelmed with our first gimped hands-on, but on paper it looks like this sure is one beast. The 528 MHz processor has us excited, but with it being Windows Mobile, we'll be surprised if the onboard RAM doesn't prove itself to be insufficient for heavy multitasking.SE%20Xperia%20X1%20SS%20GI.jpgWinMob%206%201%20GI.jpg [Terminal.hu via adonis demon via BGR]

