Sony Ericsson Patent Details Detachable Mobile Phone Display

A recently uncovered Sony Ericsson patent details a mobile phone with a detachable screen. The utility of such a function is not openly discussed in the document, but we cannot help thinking it would have little benefit over other equivalent designs. The image depicts a clamshell phone, which means if this were a touchscreen, users could discriminate between which data entry method, but doesn't the HTC Dual Touch solve this problem a little more succinctly? It is an interesting idea for sure, but we really cannot see a place for the LEGO-esque mobile. Any ideas? [Unwired View]