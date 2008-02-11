Sony Ericsson K820i, Red, Blue, Sexy

Well, that didn't take long. The guys at Sony Ericsson Blog have just dropped a sexy snapshot of the apparent successor to the K810i. The new handset looks glorious with its red body, blue backlighting and slim profile. We previously heard word that the specifications will include a 5MP camera, an A2 platform design and a selection of two colours may also be available, with the second colour unconfirmed at this point. From the picture itself, there seems to be some form of touchscreen functionality running down the border of the display, which sounds good to us. More news as we get it. [SE Blog: A). B).]