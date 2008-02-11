Sony Ericsson G900 and G700: Touchscreens to the Masses

The G900 and G700 belong to a new line of Sony Ericsson midrange phones with dialpads and full touchscreens. Both have calendar and organiser functionalities that take advantage of the touchscreen (for example, you can scribble notes on the page.) Only the G900 has Wi-Fi and a 5MP camera with a touchscreen UI for taking, viewing, and editing photos.

The G700 gets a 3.2MP cam. The phones have a 2.4-inch screen, which has been seen in a photo being manipulated via finger, but there is a stylus for more precision, too. Doesn't look like these support multitouch, but its nice seeing. The G900 looks a lot better than the G700 (below).

Sony Ericsson takes touchscreen mainstream with two phones set to simplify your life

10 February 2008

The new G700 and G900 phones are designed to give back time. They place personal organiser features and easy finger-touch control within familiar form factors.

Barcelona, Spain - 10th February 2008 - Sony Ericsson today launched a new generation of phone: Touchscreen organisers with a broad appeal. The G700 and G900 phones are essential tools designed to organise the lives of all those with busy schedules to juggle, both at home and at work.

The G700 is here to help you live your life to the full. This personal organiser in-your-pocket keeps your contacts, calendars, notes, pictures and favourite Web sites all in one place and just a fingertip away. Touch and go.

The G900 has all the functions of the G700 with the added features of a unique new 5.0 megapixel Touch Auto Focus camera, touch photo album and editor. Perfect for those looking for a one-touch media experience combined with their organiser.

"Sony Ericsson is delivering touchscreen and innovative organiser capabilities to a wide audience without compromising on the size or shape of the phone. Both the G700 and G900 have regular keyboards and are no larger than a regular phone." says Martin Winkler, Director Global Marketing and Head of Multimedia Web at Sony Ericsson. "These phones are ideal for users that are only interested in making their lives simpler. It's not about technology for the sake of it."

Sony Ericsson G700 phone

One-touch full organiser functions

Touch controlled Notes application - write and draw your memo's

Large 2.4" display with unique single touch control menu

3,2 megapixel camera

Compact size

Calendar is King

Access your calendar, reach family and friends and scribble and save your notes on your phone. With the G700, you can jot down a note on the screen with a stylus, just as you would with a pen on paper, and save it on your phone's desktop to remind you - just as you'd stick a note on the fridge. You can even draw a map to the local shop or doodle personal notes to send them to your loved ones! Holding everything that is important to you wherever you go, the G700 is the most natural way to manage life. There's no longer a need to have your home calendar separate from work - it works with you, the way you do.

Intuitively simple

With the G700 you can enjoy touchscreen text input, Web surfing, calendar and phone navigation. Want to contact someone at home? Just touch the relevant name in your phonebook and all of the various contact options will appear onscreen. It's instantly intuitive messaging. You can even browse your photo album using the tip of your finger. The G700 also has dedicated keys for messaging, notes and a key lock on the side of the phone. All it takes is one press to unlock.

Sony Ericsson G900 phone

One touch media experience

5.0 megapixel camera with touch Auto focus and Multi-shot function

One- touch media and organiser menu

Large 2.4" display with single touch control menu

Wi-Fi™ for high speed data transfer and internet browsing

Print-quality photos to keep

The G900's 5.0 megapixel camera lets you take print-quality photos and share them with friends and family straight away.

Frame your shot and decide where you want to focus the camera by simply touching the screen. Also, with Camera Multi-Shot, hold down the camera key and take as many pictures as you like. Great for taking photos of your kids as they dash around the garden! Scroll through all of the photos on your phone with touch control and even edit them there with the Touch photo album and editor.

Stay mobile

Got a moment to surf? Access your favourite Web pages when you're in a Wi-Fi™ hotspot and view them on the large 2.4" display. Use the stylus or your finger to zoom-in or pan around the page. When you've barely got a moment to spare, get RSS feeds direct to your phone for the latest updates; news, football scores or whatever you are in to.

Organize with a personal touch

Touch, type or write... Everything comes naturally with the G900. Organise your schedule, touch and tap to make calls and jot down notes before you forget it. The G900 works your way to let you get more into your day. It's the power of personal touch.

The G700 will launch in Silk Bronze and the G900 will launch in Dark Red and Dark Brown. Both are UMTS 2100 and GSM/GPRS 900/1800/1900 phones that will be available in selected markets from Q2 2008.