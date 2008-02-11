How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony Ericsson G700i Image Surfaces, Allegedly

Our buddies over at Sony Ericsson Blog are running, what they are touting, as an exclusive shot of the all new Sony Ericsson G-Series. The model pictured, which will supposedly go by the moniker G700i, will be the first in the G-Series line. We have heard rumours of this nature before, where the handset was also going by the Josephine name, and was said to include a 3.2MP camera and a 2.6-inch touchscreen.

Other than that, we have no information regarding this handset. As far as the quality of the picture goes, we are confident that it looks passable as a press release image, but obviously nothing is official till Sony Ericsson sheds some light on the matter. The folks at Sony Ericsson Blog are further promising more goodies in the next hour, so we'll be sure to keep you up to date with the developments. Stay tuned. [SE Blog]

