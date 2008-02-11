Sony Ericsson C902, C702 Bring High-End Photography to Your Pocket

Sony has just announced a slew of new mobiles, and here is a closer look at the hot Cybershot offerings. The C902, which will boast a 5MP camera with auto focus, HSDPA, 160MB internal memory, M2 card slot, 2-inch TFT (240 x 320) display with 260K colours and a choice of either black or red paintjobs. As can be expected from the Cybershot range, there is also a bunch of photo orientated software in-built, including BestPic, Face Detection and image stabilisation. Checkout the gallery below, then jump through for the run down on the C702.