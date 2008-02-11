Sony has just announced a slew of new mobiles, and here is a closer look at the hot Cybershot offerings. The C902, which will boast a 5MP camera with auto focus, HSDPA, 160MB internal memory, M2 card slot, 2-inch TFT (240 x 320) display with 260K colours and a choice of either black or red paintjobs. As can be expected from the Cybershot range, there is also a bunch of photo orientated software in-built, including BestPic, Face Detection and image stabilisation. Checkout the gallery below, then jump through for the run down on the C702.
Sony Ericsson C902, C702 Bring High-End Photography to Your Pocket
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign
As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.
A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi
A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.